Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Elevated rates of musculoskeletal injuries (MSIs) and attrition are documented in military recruit training. By identifying and addressing modifiable risk factors, the rate of successful training completion and military readiness can be enhanced. Despite their impact, the causes of MSIs and attrition among U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) recruits remain underexplored. This study investigates demographic, psychological, and physiological predictors of MSIs and attrition among USMC recruits.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In this prospective cohort study, we evaluated USMC recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island and San Diego. Recruits were briefed and invited to volunteer. All recruits who were medically cleared to participate in recruit training were eligible to participate in the study. We gathered baseline data on potential predictors at the start of training, with follow-up data on MSIs and attrition collected post-training. Analyzed predictors encompassed dynamic and static strength measures from countermovement jumps, isometric mid-thigh pulls; and participant surveys. We employed multiple logistic regression to discern risk factors for MSI and attrition.



RESULTS: Our study comprised 584 USMC recruits (183 female recruits, 19.49 ± 1.88 years, 160.10 ± 7.17 cm, 61.19 ± 8.05 kg; 401 males, 18.94 ± 1.92 years, 172.97 ± 7.26 cm, 73.86 ± 11.04 kg). We observed 193 MSIs in 135 recruits, with 80.31% affecting the lower extremity (LE). Notably, lower relative peak power (odds ratio [OR] 0.91 [0.89, 0.94], P < .001) and shorter eccentric deceleration duration (OR 0.99 [0.99, 1.00], P = .005) were significant predictors of MSIs. Specifically, for LE MSIs, similar trends were noted for relative peak power and eccentric deceleration duration, with additional risks associated with lower body mass index (OR 0.93 [0.86, 0.99], P = .036) and previous LE MSIs (OR 2.25 [1.18, 4.27], P = .013). Attrition was more likely with a reduced eccentric deceleration impulse (OR 0.98 [0.97, 0.99], P < .001) and prolonged time to peak force (OR 1.36 [1.17, 1.59], P < .001) and cigarette use (OR 2.12 [1.01, 4.43], P = .046).



CONCLUSIONS: MSIs and attrition during USMC recruit training significantly undermine force readiness and escalate costs. Our research has pinpointed several modifiable risk factors, chiefly reduced muscular power and cigarette smoking. We advocate for neuromuscular training programs to bolster strength and power, integrated nutrition and exercise strategies for optimal body composition, and support for smoking cessation to alleviate the incidence of MSIs and curtail attrition. Initiating training with a gradual increase in activity intensity can provide a critical window to correct pre-existing neuromuscular imbalances and weaknesses, particularly those stemming from prior MSIs. Effectively addressing these risk factors is pivotal for diminishing the rates of MSIs and attrition among recruits, thereby enhancing overall military readiness and operational efficiency.

