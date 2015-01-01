Abstract

BACKGROUND: Clustering and co-occurring of family adversities, including mental health problems, substance use, domestic violence and abuse, as well as poverty can increase health and behavioural risks for children, which persist throughout the life course. Yet, interventions that acknowledge and account for the complex interactive nature of such risks are limited. This study aimed to develop intervention principles based on reflections from mothers, fathers, and young people who experience multiple and interacting adversities. These principles will show how family members perceive an intervention may bring about positive change and highlight key insights into design and delivery.



METHODS: A series of six co-design workshops with mothers, fathers, and young people who experienced multiple and interacting adversities (n = 41) were iteratively conducted across two regions in England (London and North-East) by four researchers. Workshop content and co-design activities were informed by advisory groups. Data from facilitator notes and activities were analysed thematically, resulting in a set of intervention principles.



RESULTS: The intervention principles highlighted that: (1) to reduce isolation and loneliness parents and young people wanted to be connected to services, resources, and peer support networks within their local community, particularly by a knowledgeable and friendly community worker; (2) to address feelings of being misunderstood, parents and young people wanted the development of specialised trauma informed training for practitioners and to have the space to build trusting, gradual, and non-stigmatising relationships with practitioners; and (3) to address the needs and strengths of individual family members, mothers, fathers, and young people wanted separate, tailored, and confidential support.



CONCLUSIONS: The current study has important implications for practice in supporting families that experience multiple and interacting adversities. The intervention principles from this study share common characteristics with other intervention models currently on offer in the United Kingdom, including social prescribing, but go beyond these to holistically consider the whole families' needs, environments, and circumstances. There should be particular focus on the child's as well as the mothers' and fathers' needs, independently of the family unit. Further refinement and piloting of the developing intervention are needed.

Language: en