Citation
Santos Júnior CJD, Fischer FM. Rev. Bras. Epidemiol. 2024; 27: e240032.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
DOI
PMID
38922200
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To analyze the temporal trend and magnitude of national indicators of previdenciary benefits for workplace accidents issued and granted by the Social Security of Brazil.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Workplace; Time Factors; Brazil/epidemiology; *Accidents, Occupational/statistics & numerical data/prevention & control; Social Security/statistics & numerical data; Workers' Compensation/statistics & numerical data