Abstract

BACKGROUND: Annually since 2008; over 38% of fatally injured motorcycle riders and 20% of pedalcyclists involved in traffic crashes were under the influence of alcohol, yet public health surveillance of alcohol involvement in these injuries is underdeveloped. This study determined alcohol involvement among fatally and non-fatally injured pedalcycle and motorcycle riders and compared findings across three national public-use datasets.



METHODS: Using the 2019 National Emergency Medical Services Information System (NEMSIS), the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), and National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) datasets, we identified alcohol involvement in fatal and non-fatal injuries to pedalcycle and motorcycle riders (≥21 years). Alcohol involvement was positive based on the clinician's evaluation of alcohol at the scene (NEMSIS) or within the ED record (NEISS); or when Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) values were ≥.01 (FARS). Pedalcycle and motorcycle injuries were identified across datasets using: 1) ICD10 codes for pedalcycle (V10-V19) or motorcycle (V20-V29) within the cause of injury and EMS respondent's impression of the encounter variables (NEMSIS); 2) product codes for bicycles or moped/power-assisted cycle/minibike/two-wheeled, powered, off-road vehicles (NEISS); and 3) American National Standard Institute's classifications for pedalcycle and motorcycle in the person and vehicle type variables (FARS). The descriptive epidemiology was compared across datasets.



RESULTS: There were 26,295 pedalcyclist and 50,122 motorcycle rider injuries resulting in an EMS response within NEMSIS data; 10.2% and 8.5% of these injuries respectively involved alcohol. These estimates were greater than the 7.3% of pedalcyclist and 6.1% of moped/power-assisted cycle/minibike/two-wheeled, powered, off-road vehicle injuries involving alcohol among patients who presented to an ED within the NEISS dataset. Based on FARS data, alcohol was involved in 27.0% of pedalcyclist and 42.0% of motorcyclist fatal injuries. Regardless of the data source, pedalcyclist and motorcycle fatal and non-fatal injuries were more likely to involve alcohol among middle-aged adults compared to older and early aged adults, and for men compared to women, with proportions that were generally 3-8% higher for men.



CONCLUSIONS: Measures for pedalcycle and motorcycle injuries and alcohol involvement vary substantially across national public-use datasets. Standardized, valid, and feasible methods are needed to accurately inform injury prevention efforts.

