SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Laurin R, Bernache-Assollant I. Can. J. Behav. Sci. 2024; 56(2): 113-121.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Psychological Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1037/cbs0000344

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This exploratory research experimentally investigated whether following an illegitimate defeat, emotions demonstrated by outgroup fans (expressive/inexpressive) could affect individual anger and then prompt greater prosocial behaviour (i.e., intergroup help). More specifically, it was postulated that expressive/inexpressive outgroup emotion would first increase/decrease individual anger following an illegitimate defeat and that anger would explain the variability of helping behaviours. Using a virtual reality environment, fans viewed a game between two French soccer teams. Thirty-four participants were randomly assigned to the outgroup expressive or inexpressive conditions and were faced with an emergency situation involving an outgroup fan.

RESULTS confirmed that anger was lower in the inexpressive condition compared to the expressive condition and that anger mediated the outgroup emotion expression-intentional helping behaviour relationship. This finding indicates that inhibiting the outward expression of positive emotion has the potential to positively influence intergroup experience. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved)


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print