Abstract

The purpose of the study was to validate the Brief Sexual Power Dynamics Questionnaire, which evaluates sexual interest in practices involving power hierarchies (i.e., dominance, submission, tender sex). This questionnaire is a translated and shortened scale based on the original questionnaire Attraction to Sexual Power Dynamics- Revised. Two separate samples were recruited. The first included adults consulting in sex therapy (n = 563). The second group comprised adult couples from the Quebec community (n = 566; 283 couples). Confirmatory factor analyses supported the tripartite factor structure of the questionnaire. The results show satisfactory internal consistency for each factor. Bivariate analyses highlighted, as expected, weak associations between sexual power dynamics and relationship and sexual satisfaction, romantic attachment, and intimate partner violence. This validation study contributes to providing researchers with a measure of sexual power dynamics, promoting the expansion of empirical studies on the subject. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved)