Abstract

Drug poisoning frequently leads to admission to intensive care units, often resulting in aspiration, a potentially life-threatening condition if not properly managed. Aspiration can manifest as either bacterial aspiration pneumonia (BAP) or aspiration pneumonitis (AP), which are challenging to distinguish potentially leading to overprescription of antibiotics and the emergence of multidrug-resistant bacteria. This study aims to assess the accuracy of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and British Thoracic Society (BTS) criteria in differentiating BAP from AP in comatose ventilated patients following drug poisoning. This cross-sectional study included 95 patients admitted for drug poisoning at the Lille University Hospital intensive care department, between 2013 and 2017, requiring mechanical ventilation and receiving antibiotics for aspiration. Patients were categorized as having bacterial complications if tracheal sampling yielded positive culture results, and if they were otherwise considered to have chemical complications. The sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, and negative predictive value of IDSA and BTS criteria in identifying patients with bacterial complications were evaluated. Among the patients, 34 (36%) experienced BAP. The IDSA criteria demonstrated a sensitivity of 62% and specificity of 33%, while the BTS criteria showed a sensitivity of 50% and specificity of 38%. Both the IDSA and BTS criteria exhibited poor sensitivity and specificity in identifying microbiologically confirmed pneumonia in comatose ventilated patients following drug poisoning.

Language: en