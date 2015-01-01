Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate a decade of reported paediatric opioid poisoning cases in the UK.



METHODS: The National Poisons Information Service (NPIS) telephone enquiries database (UK Poisons Information Database) was searched for calls regarding opioid poisoning in children under 18 years from 2012 to 2021. The NPIS online clinical guidance database TOXBASE was searched for accesses relating to opioids for both adults and children. The Office of National Statistics provided paediatric data for hospital admissions and deaths in those aged under 20 years old due to opioids.



RESULTS: The NPIS received 426 774 telephone enquiries from 2012 to 2021 from across the UK, 3600 in relation to opioid exposures regarding children under 18 years. Annual telephone enquiries regarding paediatric opiate poisoning reduced year on year, from around 450 to 300 calls/year. A rise in all age TOXBASE annual accesses relating to opioids from 71 642 in 2012 to 87 498 in 2021 was noted, a total of 838 455 during the study period. Hospital admissions from opioid poisoning remained consistent, with around 1500 admissions/year. Deaths were uncommon, but averaged 18 deaths annually. Co-codamol was the most reported substance to NPIS, with 1193 calls (36.5%), followed by codeine with 935 (26.1%).



CONCLUSIONS: Opioid poisoning in children is not uncommon. There is a general downward trend in telephone enquiries to NPIS, but many childhood exposures may have been dealt with through consultations via TOXBASE, where accesses relating to opioids have increased. Unfortunately, children still die from opioid exposure each year in the UK and this figure has changed little during 2012-2021.

Language: en