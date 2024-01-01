Abstract

Adolescents with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) experience significant academic, behavioral, and social skill difficulties including underachievement, risk for school dropout, poor peer relations, and emotion dysregulation. Although stimulant medication reduces ADHD symptoms, psychosocial and educational interventions are necessary to address functional impairments. We examined the nature and predictors of academic, behavioral, and social skills trajectories in response to multicomponent organizational and interpersonal skills training in 92 high school students with ADHD. Latent trajectory class analyses revealed positive treatment response ranging from 61.5% (report card grades) to 100% (inattention symptoms, organizational skills, social skills). Organizational skill and academic grade treatment response trajectories were predicted by assigned sex, pretreatment anxiety, and treatment dosage, while improvement in behavioral and social functioning was associated with better emotion regulation and family relations prior to treatment along with stronger working alliance with treatment coach at midtreatment. Multicomponent organizational and interpersonal skills training appears effective for most high school students with ADHD and the degree treatment-induced change is associated with multiple malleable factors can be leveraged to enhance intervention response.

