Abstract

Insomnia, also known as sleeplessness, is a sleep disorder due to which people have trouble sleeping, followed by daytime sleepiness, low energy, irritability, and a depressed mood. It may result in an increased risk of accidents of all kinds as well as problems focusing and learning. Dietary supplements have become popular products for alleviating insomnia, while the lenient requirements for pre-market research result in unintelligible mechanisms of different combinations of dietary supplements. In this study, we aim to systematically identify the molecular mechanisms of a sleep cocktail's pharmacological effects based on findings from network pharmacology and molecular docking. A total of 249 targets of the sleep cocktail for the treatment of insomnia were identified and enrichment analysis revealed multiple pathways involved in the nervous system and inflammation. Protein-protein interaction (PPI) network analysis and molecular complex detection (MCODE) analysis yielded 10 hub genes, including AKT1, ADORA1, BCL2, CREB1, IL6, JUN, RELA, STAT3, TNF, and TP53.



RESULTS from weighted correlation network analysis (WGCNA) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis of insomnia-related transcriptome data from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) showed that a sleep cocktail may also ease insomnia via regulating the inflammatory response. Molecular docking results reveal good affinity of Sleep Cocktail to 9 selected key targets. It is noteworthy that the crucial target HSP90AA1 binds to melatonin most stably, which was further validated by MD simulation.

Language: en