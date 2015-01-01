|
Liang Y, Lv Y, Qin J, Deng W. Biomolecules 2024; 14(6): e630.
(Copyright © 2024, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
38927034
Insomnia, also known as sleeplessness, is a sleep disorder due to which people have trouble sleeping, followed by daytime sleepiness, low energy, irritability, and a depressed mood. It may result in an increased risk of accidents of all kinds as well as problems focusing and learning. Dietary supplements have become popular products for alleviating insomnia, while the lenient requirements for pre-market research result in unintelligible mechanisms of different combinations of dietary supplements. In this study, we aim to systematically identify the molecular mechanisms of a sleep cocktail's pharmacological effects based on findings from network pharmacology and molecular docking. A total of 249 targets of the sleep cocktail for the treatment of insomnia were identified and enrichment analysis revealed multiple pathways involved in the nervous system and inflammation. Protein-protein interaction (PPI) network analysis and molecular complex detection (MCODE) analysis yielded 10 hub genes, including AKT1, ADORA1, BCL2, CREB1, IL6, JUN, RELA, STAT3, TNF, and TP53.
Humans; insomnia; sleep; *Molecular Docking Simulation; *Network Pharmacology; *Protein Interaction Maps/drug effects; dietary supplement; Dietary Supplements; molecular docking; network pharmacology; Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders/drug therapy/metabolism; Sleep/drug effects