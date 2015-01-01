|
Citation
Khlaisuk A, Seeherunwong A, Utriyaprasit K, Poungkaew A, Tongsai S. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2024; 24(1): e768.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38937780
Abstract
BACKGROUND: This study investigates the incidence of violence escalation among psychiatric emergency patients admitted to general emergency departments in hospitals in central Thailand. In addition, patient and service delivery system factors associated with the survival time of violence escalation in 16 emergency departments in the central region of Thailand are determined. This is a prospective observational study, and the study sample includes 507 psychiatric emergency patients who are ≥ 18 years old. The patients are selected through stratified random and purposive sampling.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Incidence; Prospective Studies; Triage; Thailand; Emergency department; *Emergency Service, Hospital/statistics & numerical data; *Violence/statistics & numerical data; Mental Disorders/epidemiology/therapy; Nurse competency; Psychiatric emergencies; Thailand/epidemiology; Violence escalation; Violent behavior