Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigates the incidence of violence escalation among psychiatric emergency patients admitted to general emergency departments in hospitals in central Thailand. In addition, patient and service delivery system factors associated with the survival time of violence escalation in 16 emergency departments in the central region of Thailand are determined. This is a prospective observational study, and the study sample includes 507 psychiatric emergency patients who are ≥ 18 years old. The patients are selected through stratified random and purposive sampling.



METHODS: Patient data-including demographic data, emergency services used, and clinical characteristics-are analyzed using descriptive statistics. The Kaplan-Meier method estimates the violence escalation curve, and the log-rank test compares the violence escalation-free time between the levels of the violent behavior group. In addition, univariable and multivariable Cox proportional hazard analyses are performed to investigate the factors affecting violence escalation.



RESULTS: The incidence of violence escalation in psychiatric emergency patients in the emergency department is 7.3%, whereas the incidence rate of violence escalation is 3 per 100 psychiatric emergency patient visit hours. Factors affecting violence escalation include the violent behavior score at triage (aHR = 2.004; 95% CI: 1.051-3.823) and the nurse competency score (aHR = 0.147; 95% CI: 0.032-0.680).



CONCLUSIONS: Assessing the violent behavior of psychiatric emergency patients at triage may assist emergency providers in monitoring patient behavior and providing early intervention to prevent the escalation of violent behavior. Furthermore, training emergency nurses in psychiatric emergency care is necessary.

