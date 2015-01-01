Abstract

PURPOSE: The few studies that have explored self-harm presentation times at hospital emergency departments (EDs) - an important factor that can determine if a patient receives a mental health assessment - primarily focus on adult samples. This study examined the times of self-harm presentations to EDs, self-harm methods used, mental health assessments, and admission data across different age-groups.



METHODS: Using data from the National Self-Harm Registry Ireland over a 13-year timeframe (2007-2019), this study compared times, days, seasons, methods of self-harm, and admission data for children (8-12 years), adolescents (13-17 years), young adults (18-25 years) and adults (> 25 years).



RESULTS: The majority of the 152,474 self-harm presentations (78.6%) for all ages occurred out-of-hours (outside the standard working hours or in-hours times of 09:00-17:00, Monday-Friday). The four hours before midnight had the highest proportions of self-harm presentations for adolescents (27.9%) and adults (23.1%), whereas the four hours after midnight had the highest proportion of self-harm presentations for young adults (22.9%). The 16:00-midnight timeframe had highest proportion of self-harm presentations in children (52.3%). Higher proportions of patients received a mental health assessment in-hours compared to out-of-hours among young adults (78.2% vs. 73.3%) and adults (76.1% vs. 72.0%). Self-harm presentations were lowest during summer months in children and adolescents.



DISCUSSION: Hospitals should ensure that adequate resources are available for individuals presenting with self-harm, especially in the case of overcrowded EDs, and protocols need to be designed for those presenting with self-harm due to intoxication. In line with national policy, protocols for patients presenting during out-of-hours should be designed that can incorporate services from allied health multidisciplinary teams, social work, addiction services and counselling organisations. Given the lower rates of self-harm during school holidays for children and adolescents, the school environment must be considered in the context of mental health and self-harm public health prevention interventions.

Language: en