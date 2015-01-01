|
Lindblom H, Åkerlund I, Waldén M, Sonesson S, Hägglund M. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2024; 10(2): e002009.
(Copyright © 2024, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
38933370
OBJECTIVES: Implementation of injury prevention exercise programmes (IPEPs) in sports is challenging, and behaviour change among players and coaches is essential for success. The aim was to describe players' and coaches' motivation and coaches' goal pursuit when using IPEPs in amateur and youth football [soccer] across a season. A secondary aim was to describe players' motivation to engage in IPEP use in relation to presence or absence of injury.
Prevention; Behaviour; Exercise; Football; Sporting injuries