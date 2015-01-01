Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Implementation of injury prevention exercise programmes (IPEPs) in sports is challenging, and behaviour change among players and coaches is essential for success. The aim was to describe players' and coaches' motivation and coaches' goal pursuit when using IPEPs in amateur and youth football [soccer] across a season. A secondary aim was to describe players' motivation to engage in IPEP use in relation to presence or absence of injury.



METHODS: The study was based on questionnaires to amateur and youth, male and female football players and coaches at baseline, mid-season and post-season in a three-armed randomised trial in 2020 in Sweden. Questionnaires were based on the Health Action Process Approach (HAPA) model with questions about the motivational phase when intention for change is created (players and coaches) and a goal-pursuit phase when intention is translated into action (coaches).



RESULTS: In total, 455 players (126 male), mean age 20.1 years (SD±5.8, range 14-46) and 59 (52 male) coaches took part. Players generally gave positive answers in the HAPA motivational phase (Likert 6-7 on a 1-7 Likert scale). Differences in ratings between injured and uninjured players were minor. Coaches had positive or neutral ratings (Likert 4-6) in the motivational and goal-pursuit phases. Ratings deteriorated across the season, with less positive responses from 40% of players and 38-46% of coaches post-season.



CONCLUSION: Positive ratings in the HAPA motivational phase indicated fertile ground for IPEP use. Neutral ratings by coaches and deterioration across the season in players and coaches suggest a need for ongoing support for IPEP use.



TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT04272047.

Language: en