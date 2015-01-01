Abstract

In this study, to discuss the influence of concussion risk from the long-term use of American football helmets on collegiate teams, accident cases during the game are replicated based on game videos by simulations using whole-body numerical models and helmeted finite element human head models. The concussion risks caused by collisions were estimated using the mechanical parameters inside the skull obtained from finite element analyses. In the analyses, the different material properties of helmets identified by free-fall experiments using headform impactor-embedded helmets were used to represent brand-new and long-term-use helmets. After analyzing the five cases, it was observed that wearing a new helmet instead of a long-term-use one resulted in a reduction in the risk of concussion by 1 to 44%. More energy is attenuated by the deformation of the liners of the brand-new helmet, so the energy transferred to the head is smaller than that when wearing the long-term-use helmet. Thus, the long-term use of the helmet reduces its ability to protect the head.

