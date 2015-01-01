Abstract

The global issue of substance abuse demands ongoing initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. With drug use remaining prevalent worldwide, interventions are critical to addressing the associated health challenges and societal implications. Exercise and physical activities have emerged as integral components of substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, offering promising avenues for prevention, intervention, and recovery. Recent research underscores the efficacy of exercise in reducing substance cravings, promoting abstinence, and improving overall well-being. However, integrating exercise into SUD recovery programs presents challenges such as dropout rates and cultural considerations. This paper synthesizes existing literature on exercise integration into SUD recovery, highlighting strategies for enhancing treatment outcomes and addressing barriers to exercise adherence. Drawing on cognitive-behavioral therapy, experiential learning, motivational interviewing, and goal-setting techniques, the holistic approach outlined in this paper aims to empower individuals both mentally and physically, fostering resilience and supporting long-term recovery. In conclusion, new initiatives need to be taken by advocating for inclusive policies, promoting community engagement, and fostering collaborations across sectors. By doing so, stakeholders can optimize the effectiveness of exercise programs and contribute to sustainable rehabilitation efforts for individuals with SUD.

