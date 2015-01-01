Abstract

Although previous behavioral studies have associated reactive aggression (RA) and proactive aggression (PA) with traditional masculinity, further investigation is needed into the traditional masculinity-linked neuroanatomical characteristics of RA and PA. This study analyzed the traditional masculinity-by-aggression interaction in 705 participants (350 men) by measuring grey matter volume (GMV). We have expanded on previous studies and found that traditional masculinity was not associated with RA and PA when not controlled for traditional femininity. However, the association appeared when controlling for it. Furthermore, we found significant traditional masculinity-by-RA interactions on the GMV in the bilateral superior frontal gyrus, a region known to be involved in cognitive control. When traditional masculinity scores were 1 standard deviation above the mean, there was a positive correlation between RA and the GMV in the bilateral superior frontal gyrus. Conversely, when traditional masculinity scores were 1 standard deviation below the mean, there was a negative correlation between RA and the GMV in the region. However, no traditional masculinity-linked neuroanatomical characteristics of PA were found. The results indicated that individuals with high/low traditional masculinity perceived RA as a different outcome (gain or loss) of self-control. The results supported an opportunity to develop prevention or intervention strategies for RA.

Language: en