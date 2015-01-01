Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unaccompanied refugee children are one of the most vulnerable categories within the refugee population. They face inexhaustible risks from the start of their journey until its conclusion; being exposed to various forms of violence, assault, and exploitation during the transit phase.



OBJECTIVE: This study was aimed to discern the challenges faced by unaccompanied refugee children in Jordan, as perceived by social workers. Additionally, to uncover the role of the social work profession in helping these children in confronting and alleviating these challenges. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Ten social workers working with unaccompanied refugee children in the International Medical Corps in Jordan were selected to take part in the study.



METHODS: The study adopted a qualitative research approach to achieve its aims. Semi-structured interviews served as the primary method for data collection. Data analysis used inductive thematic analysis, and ethical considerations were consistently observed throughout the study process.



RESULTS: The study revealed significant social challenges, including strained alternative familial relationships and difficulties in social integration. Psychological struggles were clear in enduring loss, separation, and suicidal thoughts. Economic hardships manifested in meeting basic needs and child labor. School dropouts appeared as a prominent educational issue. Social workers are primarily engaged in case management, providing psychosocial support, and easing referrals.



CONCLUSIONS: Adverse living conditions profoundly affect children, affecting their psychological, physical, and social development. This leads to the emergence of deep psychological traits such as sadness, hostility, anxiety, and behavioral disintegration. Consequently, many children experience social disconnection and struggle to adapt to their environment effectively.

Language: en