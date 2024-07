Abstract

Commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) is a significant public health concern disproportionately affecting ethnoracially minoritized girls. Despite strong associations of CSE with suicide attempts, little is known about correlates of suicide among girls with CSE histories. Elevated rates of externalizing disorders (i.e., attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder [ADHD], disruptive behavior disorders [DBD], conduct disorder [CD]) were observed among CSE youth, particularly in ethnoracially minoritized samples. Youth with CSE histories are frequently affected by parental incarceration, which is correlated with risk for suicide attempts. We tested cross-sectional simultaneous associations of externalizing disorders and parental incarceration with number of suicide attempts among 360 ethnoracially diverse girls affected by CSE (Mean age = 18.86). ADHD, DBD, and maternal incarceration were positively associated with number of suicide attempts.



FINDINGS implicate clinical/familial correlates of suicide attempts in this marginalized group, suggesting early suicide prevention efforts may improve traction on this problem by focusing on individual and family level factors.

Language: en