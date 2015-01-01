Abstract

The one of the leading causes of adolescent morbidity and mortality worldwide is motor vehicle accidents (MVA). The use of seat belts significantly lowers MVA fatalities and injuries. The aim of this study is to investigate adolescent seat belt usage patterns and relation with risky behaviors. The study conducted at two medical institutions with non-immigrant and literate adolescents aged 12-18. Demographics, seat belt use, and risk-taking behavior were collected through questionnaires. 726 teenagers (422 girls and 304 boys) with an average age of 176.7 ± 23.37 months participated in the study. Parents' educational levels and front-seat belt use have been found to be correlated. Comparatively to non-users, seat belt users demonstrated lower risk scores (total, traffic, substance, and social). The use of seat belts was significantly predicted by traffic risk, according to logistic regression. The frequency of seatbelt use was higher among participants from cities with higher socioeconomic status. As a result, it was found that adolescents who exhibited more risky behaviors had a lower frequency of seat belt use and seat belt use was associated with socioeconomic level and parental education level. It is thought that population-based studies to be conducted on this subject are important.

Language: en