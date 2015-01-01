Abstract

This study aims to perform a systematic review and meta-analysis on the global prevalence of cannabis use to inform drug prevention strategies, policy-making, and resource allocation. This study initially screened 177,843 studies published between January 1, 2000, and January 15, 2024, using peer-reviewed databases including Web of Science, PubMed, Scopus, Embase, and Cochrane Library. Ultimately, 595 studies were identified for data extraction, and 39 of these were selected as country-representative studies. Heterogeneity among the selected studies was assessed using the chi-squared test and I(2) statistic, while sensitivity analysis was conducted to evaluate the robustness of the results. The prevalence of cannabis use varied between 0.42% and 43.90% across 33 European countries, 1.40% to 38.12% across 15 North and South American countries, 0.30% to 19.10% across 16 Asian countries, and 1.30% to 48.70% across 18 Oceania and African countries. The pooled prevalence of cannabis use was 12.0% [95% confidence interval (CI): 10.0, 14.3] in countries where cannabis is legalized, compared to 5.4% (95% CI: 4.3, 6.9) in non-legalized countries. Our findings indicate that the prevalence of cannabis use has disproportionately increased in most countries with the implementation of medical or recreational cannabis legalization policies and relevant geographic proximity. Increased efforts are needed to monitor newly cannabis-legalized countries and prevent initial use.

Language: en