|
Citation
|
Zhang R, Martyna M, Cornwell J, Teramoto M, Selfridge M, Brown A, Ghajar J, Lumba-Brown A. Diagnostics (Basel) 2024; 14(12): e1276.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38928691
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To report the symptom burden of anxiety and mood-related indicators following mTBI in collegiate student-athletes. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study of varsity collegiate athletes. SETTING: University sports medicine at a tertiary care center. PATIENTS: Division I college varsity athletes diagnosed with mTBI at a single institution between 2016 and 2019. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Pre- and post-injury. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Comparisons between baseline testing and post-mTBI symptom scale assessments were made to determine changes in scores at the individual and group levels. The primary outcome was the prevalence of post-mTBI symptoms from within 72 h of injury through return to play. Associations with sport, sex, age, and return-to-play time were included.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
head injury; mild traumatic brain injury; mood and anxiety symptoms; post-concussion symptoms; sports-related concussion