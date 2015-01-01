Abstract

In this single-center, retrospective, observational study, we aimed to assess the severity at which patients with trauma tend to develop metabolic disturbances that worsen their Controlling Nutritional Status (CONUT) scores. Participants were general adult patients with trauma hospitalized for at least one week. Injury Severity Scores (ISSs) at admission and CONUT scores one week later were calculated, and correlation coefficients were examined. The receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve was used to calculate the ISS cutoff value for a CONUT score of 5 or more on day 7 of hospitalization. The ISS was assessed using multiple logistic regression analysis to determine whether it predicts worse nutritional status. Forty-nine patients were included. ISSs correlated with CONUT scores on day 7 (r = 0.373, p = 0.008). Using the ROC curve, the cutoff value for the ISS was 23.5. Multiple logistic regression analyses showed that a high ISS (odds ratio [OR], 1.158; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.034-1.296; p = 0.011) and older age (OR, 1.094; 95% CI, 1.027-1.165; p = 0.005) were associated with a CONUT score 5 or more on day 7 of hospitalization. Patients with trauma with an ISS of 24 or higher have worsening CONUT scores during hospitalization; these patients require careful nutritional management.

