Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Substance use is highly prevalent among women experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) and has been associated with dysfunction of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and resulting cortisol response. Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms may play an important role in exacerbating the association between cortisol levels and substance use behaviors.



PURPOSE: This study examined the role of PTSD symptoms in the relation between cortisol and past month substance use behaviors. The current study used hair cortisol as an index of past 30-day HPA-axis functioning and ecological momentary assessment (EMA) to characterize substance use behaviors more accurately over a 30-day period.



METHOD: Participants were 90 community women who had experienced physical or sexual IPV in the past 30 days by their current male partner and used any amount of alcohol or drugs (M age = 40.71; 54.4 % white). Participants completed (a) a baseline interview, (b) EMA for 30-days, and (c) a follow up interview where they were asked to provide a hair sample for cortisol analyses. Data collection took place from 2018 to 2020.



RESULTS: PTSD severity moderated the relations between cortisol and days of drinking and binge drinking. In the context of high PTSD symptomology, women with high cortisol levels spent, on average, an additional 7.4 days drinking and 8.1 days binge drinking in the past 30 days compared to women with low cortisol levels, in a model adjusted for age.



CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight the prominent role of PTSD symptoms in the association between cortisol and alcohol use among women experiencing IPV.

