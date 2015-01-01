Abstract

BACKGROUND: Partial or total avoidance of weight-bearing by a lower limb is regularly needed after trauma and surgery. There are approximately 200 such cases per 100 000 persons per year. Underarm crutches have mainly been used in Germany until now to keep these patients mobile. For those who lack the strength or coordination needed to use crutches, a wheelchair may become necessary, or they might find themselves forced to continue weight-bearing on the affected limb, with possible impending adverse consequences and complications.



METHODS: The supplementary use of a new type of orthopedic scooter by patients who must avoid weight-bearing by a lower limb, wholly or in part, was studied in a multicenter randomized controlled trial involving 88 subjects. The endpoints were improvement in quality of life (EQ5D, SF36) and improved abilities in everyday life (retrospective registration: DRKS00032980).



RESULTS: Patients who used orthopedic knee scooters (KS) reported a better overall state of health more frequently than those who used underarm crutches (UC) (SF-36 score: 67 [KS group], 95% CI [61; 73]; 59 [UC group], [53; 64]). They also reported less anxiety and depressed mood, greater mobility, and more independence than the patients who used crutches. In addition, they more frequently reported being able to transport themselves 4 x 500 meters in less than 20 minutes (n = 30 [KS], 63.8% [48.5; 77.3]; n = 6 [UC], 14.6% [5.6, 29.2]).



CONCLUSION: The supplementary use of an orthopedic knee scooter can improve these patients' mobility and independence and prolong the distance over which they can transport themselves. For many patients, this form of treatment may well shorten the time of their total or partial inability to work and thus lower the socioeconomic costs of lower limb injuries and surgery.

