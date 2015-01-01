Abstract

Measures that seek to minimise the health and social consequences of substance use are an integral part of national drug strategies in many European countries. Against the backdrop of a high prevalence of cannabis use in the economically advanced countries, and increasing demand for treatment for cannabis-related problems, a range of harm reduction measures have been implemented by peers, statutory bodies and third-sector organisations. Based on a systematic review of the literature, the author describes these different forms of intervention, identifies innovative strategies and presents a simple typology that can be used when exploring existing measures or seeking to develop new policies. This typology covers different kinds of legal, socio-organisational and health-related interventions. All study designs were eligible for inclusion, with the exception of case reports, non-systematic reviews, editorials and news stories. Studies had to be published between 2011 and 2022, in English, and they had to refer to Europe, the Americas, Australia or New Zealand. A two-concept search was implemented using Embase.com and a number of other databases, combined with citation searches and manual website searching to improve coverage of research reports and advocacy documents. A total of 35 documents were deemed eligible, many of which rely on qualitative research methods.

Language: en