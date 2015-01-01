Abstract

BACKGROUND: Phosphide metal poisoning results in tens of thousands of fatalities per year worldwide. The mortality in critically ill patients often exceeds 50%. The available treatment is supportive and there is no antidote. Dialysis is recommended to treat advanced complications but has not been prescribed early in the process. In this study we report our experience in using dialysis in the early hours of presentation of the patients and suggest it can favorably improve the prognosis. We also draw attention to the risk of suicide under conditions of chronic conflict such as those in northwestern Syria, and to the lack of necessary mental health support for patients after suicide attempts.



METHODS: Retrospective review of records of patients poisoned with aluminum phosphide and admitted to critical care facilities in northwestern Syria between July 2022 and June 2023.



RESULTS: During the observation period 16 cases were encountered. Suicide was the reason of the poisoning in 15 patients, the median patient age was 18 years and over two thirds of the patients were female. Early dialysis was used in 11 patients who were critically ill and their mortality rate was 18%.



CONCLUSIONS: Phosphide metal poisoning is common in the disasters stricken area of northwestern Syria. Most cases are suicidal and impact young females. Early dialytic interventions may favorably impact the outcomes.

