Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic dental injuries are most commonly seen in school age children. This not only affects physical, but, also, the psychological and social well-being of a child. The aim of the present study was to assess the prevalence of traumatic dental injuries in school children aged between 8 and 13 years and their association with the demographics and other predisposing risk factors.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The present study was conducted as a cross-sectional study design on 1500 school children aged between 8 and 13 years. Apart from clinical examination, all the participants were asked to complete a questionnaire related to the injuries sustained. Statistical analysis was conducted using Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS) version 21.0 (IBM, Chicago). Pearson's Chi-square (Χ²) test was used for categorical data analysis and distribution to determine the association between categorical variables, while P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: The prevalence of traumatic dental injuries in the present study was calculated at 9.7%. Also, the occurrence of such injuries was found to be higher in the age group of 8-11 years with 10 years being the peak age of incidence for sustaining such injuries. Again, crown fracture involving enamel was found to be the most common type of injury sustained, while proclination observed in relation to upper anterior teeth, and incompetent lips were found to be the independent, significant risk predictors associated with the frequency and severity of such injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: The results obtained in the present study suggested a high prevalence of traumatic dental injuries in school children aged between 8 and 13 years highlighting the need for conducting educational programs, for increasing knowledge and awareness of parents, school children and school faculty in this regard to save the affected child patients from the more dreaded sequelae including complete loss of tooth structure, and social and emotional trauma.

Language: en