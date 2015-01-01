Abstract

Healthcare professionals (HCP), physicians, and nurses are 'shielders' who shield the population from different health problems. However, ironically, the situation becomes perverse if these 'shielders' have to constantly run for protection from the people they are protecting. Yes, violence against HCP (VaHCP) has become a real menace and no particular measure has proven to be effective so far.[1-3]



VaHCP is a global phenomenon that is underreported, ubiquitous, persistently tolerated, and largely ignored.[2,3] A large meta-analysis of 253 studies (331,554 participants) found the global prevalence of nonphysical violence against HCP to be 42.5% and physical violence to be 24.4%.[2]



In the last 10 years, violence against HCP has risen exponentially in India.[4,5] There are multiple factors responsible for this. Conventionally, for centuries, the medical profession has been labelled a 'noble profession' in India, where doctors were expected to serve selflessly in return for 'utmost respect equating them to the status of God'. As the public healthcare facilities were grossly inadequate for a growing population of over a billion people, the last three decades saw a rapid increase in private hospitals. Private healthcare is not always cheap. However, higher fees charged by doctors in private healthcare are perceived as 'greed' and 'betrayal' from the selfless service norm, and a fall from the 'divine pedestal'. 'Selfless gods' are now seen as 'greedy bandits' by many. The media, riding on sensationalism, only added fuel and acted as a catalyst.[6]



This has a negative impact on the psyche of HCP.[2,3,7] Ultimately, healthcare delivery suffers immensely in the long term.[6,7] Doctors become fearful and more defensive and avoid admitting seriously ill patients.[2,7] This affects healthcare delivery, especially in critical cases.[7] Overall, the trend of violence and its effect on medical professionals is very dismal and with no help from any government sector (politicians, administrators, police, or judiciary), HCP are rapidly losing enthusiasm and becoming despondent.

Language: en