Nayanar BS, Fareed N, Battur H, Praveena J. Indian J. Community Med. 2024; 49(3): 472-474.
38933800
BACKGROUND: Over the previous decades, violence against physicians has risen. To comprehend the issue connected with it, we need to know the nature of violence and doctor's views on the current state of safety at their disposal. The purpose of the study was to assess the incidence and nature of violence against doctors in tertiary health care centers in Karnataka, India.
hospital; Doctors; tertiary care centers; violence workplace violence