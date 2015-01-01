|
Holtenius J, Mosfeldt M, Enocson A, Berg HE. Injury 2024; 55(8): e111702.
38936227
BACKGROUND: Given the huge impact of trauma on hospital systems around the world, several attempts have been made to develop predictive models for the outcomes of trauma victims. The most used, and in many studies most accurate predictive model, is the "Trauma Score and Injury Severity Score" (TRISS). Although it has proven to be fairly accurate and is widely used, it has faced criticism for its inability to classify more complex cases. In this study, we aimed to develop machine learning models that better than TRISS could predict mortality among severely injured trauma patients, something that has not been studied using data from a nationwide register before.
Trauma; Mortality; Prediction; Machine learning; Extreme gradient boosting; Generalized linear model; National register; Polytrauma; Random forest; TRISS