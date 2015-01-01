Abstract

Telenursing as a tool in emergencies and disasters: a systematic review.



BACKGROUND: Telenursing is an innovative strategy that allows nurses to care for patients in various situations with the help of technology. The aim of this systematic review is to analyse the current situation of telenursing in emergencies and disasters by means of a systematic review of the scientific literature.



METHODS: A systematic review of the scientific literature was carried out following the PRISMA methodology. A systematic search was conducted using the CINAHL, Pubmed and Cochrane Library databases. Study selection and risk of bias were performed independently by pair of authors.



RESULTS: A total of 14 publications were selected. The results of the study focus on two main themes; on the one hand, the benefits offered by telenursing in the field of emergency and disaster situations and, on the other hand, the perspective of professionals who use it or who are likely to do so.



CONCLUSIONS: Telenursing brings benefits to the emergency department, such as improved clinical outcomes, fewer unnecessary visits to the department, enhanced nursing autonomy and reduced healthcare costs. Nurses have a positive attitude towards the use of this technology; however, more training and equipment are required to increase its effectiveness.

