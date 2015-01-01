|
Susanti H, Putri AF, Susanti SS, Malini H, Alim S, Bintari DR. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2024; 75: e101484.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
38936279
BACKGROUND: The psychological aspect is one of the important aspects of the affected disaster survivors. The change in the disaster management paradigm is one reason for the need to change interventions that previously only focused on handling posttraumatic distress syndrome into interventions to increase post-traumatic growth to prevent post-disaster psychological disorders. This review aims to synthesise recent research to develop further explanations regarding potential strategies to improve the post-traumatic growth of disaster survivors.
Disaster; Intervention; Survivors; Post-traumatic growth; Promoting