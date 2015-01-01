Abstract

The number of older drivers is increasing with the aging population; this has led to concerns about traffic accidents involving older drivers. For older adults, the automobile is not just a means of transportation, but a life necessity that promotes social activities and maintains and improves health-related quality of life. In this study, we aimed to clarify the relationship between driving ability and physical fitness factors among 70 older adult drivers using a single regression analysis and multiple regression models adjusted for age, sex, and other factors. Driving ability was evaluated by driving an actual car on an ordinary road without a simulator. The single regression analysis revealed no relationship between driving ability and any physical fitness factor. In the multiple regression model analysis, only grip strength was an important explanatory factor; however, the driving ability scores decreased as grip strength scores increased. By clarifying the physical fitness factors that influence the maintenance and improvement of driving ability, it is possible to propose more efficient intervention programs to maintain and improve driving ability. We could not identify the relevant physical fitness factors in this study; therefore, further research is required to improve safe driving among older adults.

Language: en