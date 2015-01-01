Abstract

Agricultural producers have worse mental health than the general population; however, recent research has not considered differences in stressors and mental health conditions by gender. A survey was mailed to a random sample of farmers in Illinois to screen for symptoms of anxiety and depression and identify sources of stress and social support. Men experienced more stress related to environmental and economic conditions than women, while women tended to have slightly higher levels of geographic isolation stress than men. Overall, there were no significant differences by gender in the proportion meeting the criteria for depression or anxiety; however, the results are higher than what is observed in the general population. Among those farmers who experience higher levels of stress about geographic isolation, the odds for women farmers to experience depressive symptoms are four times more than men farmers (OR 4.46 (0.91, 21.8); p = 0.06). Additional research should examine the relationship between social support and mental health. Interventions to reduce stress by gender should be considered.

