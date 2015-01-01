Abstract

Drugged driving, the act of driving a vehicle under the influence of illicit drugs, by adolescents is a serious public health concern. Many factors contribute to this risk behavior, but much less is known regarding the role of parenting behaviors in this phenomenon. The purpose of this study was to examine specific parenting behaviors and their influence among a nationally representative sample of adolescents. Pooled data from the 2016-2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) among 17,520 adolescents ages 16-17 years old were analyzed. Differences were found in specific parenting behaviors and adolescent drugged/drunk driving, with parents not checking homework and not telling their children they are proud of them being the most influential.



FINDINGS from the present study may inform drugged driving prevention programs for parents and adolescents and enhance road safety interventions.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en