|
Citation
|
Shiroma N, Chimed-Ochir O, Yumiya Y, Cossa M, Ussene I, Toyokuni Y, Chishima K, Akahoshi K, Mimura S, Wakai A, Kondo H, Koido Y, Salio F, Kayano R, Kubo T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(6): e696.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38928942
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Standardized health-data collection enables effective disaster responses and patient care. Emergency medical teams use the Japan Surveillance in Post-Extreme Emergencies and Disasters (J-SPEED) reporting template to collect patient data. EMTs submit data on treated patients to an EMT coordination cell. The World Health Organization's (WHO) EMT minimum dataset (MDS) offers an international standard for disaster data collection. GOAL: The goal of this study was to analyze age and gender distribution of medical consultations in EMT during disasters.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Japan; epidemiology; Age Factors; Young Adult; Sex Factors; Aged, 80 and over; gender inequality; disasters; Emergency Medical Services/statistics & numerical data; *Disasters; emergency medical team minimum data set; health services accessibility; J-SPEED; Mozambique