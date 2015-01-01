Abstract

Female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C) is a practice involving the partial or complete removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons. To facilitate attitude changes, the ecological model of behavior change considers multiple levels of influence and their relationships with environmental and behavioral factors. The combined effects of migration and cultural adaptation result in a transformative process that leads to decreased support for FGM/C. This qualitative study aimed to gain knowledge from FGM/C field professionals regarding the factors promoting behavioral changes in migrant communities in Geneva, Switzerland. Between September and October 2023, we conducted semi-structured interviews using a reflexive thematic analysis. Our qualitative research is reported in accordance with the COREQ criteria. A data analysis was performed using NVivo 14 software. Four influential dimensions were identified, each with associated factors. The first dimension, the social level, includes (1) the impact and implementation of anti-FGM/C laws. The second dimension, the community level, encompasses four factors such as (2) religion, (3) a multifaceted examination of social aspects, (4) navigating language barriers and raising awareness, and (5) cultural adaptation processes. The third dimension, the interpersonal level, includes factors such as (6) changing views on the marriage prerequisite. Finally, the fourth dimension, the personal level, is associated with (7) women's experiences and perspectives regarding FGM/C. The findings highlight seven environmental factors, both within and across dimensions of the ecological model, that interact with human behavior to enable an adaptive cultural process. This process influences changes in attitudes and behaviors regarding FGM/C.

Language: en