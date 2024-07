Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emotion regulation skills form part of many interventions for youth with internalizing and externalizing difficulties. This pilot study examines a prevention program delivered at school to improve adolescents' emotion regulation skills, focusing on those at risk for mental health problems.



METHODS: Adolescents 12-18 years old were referred to a six-session group program by their school counselors, based on inclusion criteria related to family sociodemographic and mental health characteristics. Group sessions took place during school hours to facilitate participation and reduce dropout. The intervention targeted emotion regulation skills, drawing from central components of different cognitive behavioral approaches. To assess clinical outcomes, participants answered questionnaires before and after the program, which covered emotion regulation strategies, addictive behaviors, and internalizing and externalizing symptoms. The acceptability of the program was also assessed.



RESULTS: Emotion regulation skills improved after the program, and there was a significant reduction in internalizing and externalizing problems. The program was evaluated as useful by participants. Counsellors reported satisfaction with the program.



CONCLUSIONS: Targeted emotion regulation skills training is a potentially useful transdiagnostic intervention to prevent mental health problems in youth. Bringing the intervention to the school setting and involving counsellors in referring at-risk students can facilitate uptake and reduce dropout.

