BACKGROUND: Social and Environmental Determinants of Health (SEDH) provide us with a conceptual framework to gain insights into possible associations among different human behaviors and the corresponding health outcomes that take place often in and around complex built environments. Developing better built environments requires an understanding of those aspects of a community that are most likely to have a measurable impact on the target SEDH. Yet data on local characteristics at suitable spatial scales are often unavailable. We aim to address this issue by application of different data disaggregation methods.
Humans; Risk Factors; Pennsylvania; Health Behavior; GIS; Environment Design; *Residence Characteristics; *Walking/statistics & numerical data; Allegheny County; built environment; Built Environment/statistics & numerical data; kriging; Parks, Recreational/statistics & numerical data; small area estimation; zip code