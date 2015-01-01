SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keevers L, Gough D, Cameron J, McKnight A, Ebejer S, Duchesne S, Gowen A, Fildes K, Mackay M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(6): e795.

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph21060795

38929041

This systematic review investigated the practices that support and hinder the recovery and healing of communities and the environments within which they live, following climate-related environmental disasters. Although the literature focused on recovery is dominated by interventions aimed at the individual and their mental health, a thematic analysis of thirty-six studies established a range of practices that enhance collective recovery and healing. Four narratives were identified from the findings highlighting key practices: (1) collective and community-led recovery; (2) recognising the criticality of context, place, and identity; (3) adopting a holistic conception of well-being and Country-centred practices; and (4) decolonising and Indigenising the literature. This study details recommendations for research and practice. First Nations' knowledges and healing practices need to be recognised and harnessed in climate-related environmental disaster recovery. Community-led interventions harness local knowledge, networks, and expertise, which improves the dissemination of resources and enables recovery efforts to be tailored to the specific needs of communities.


Language: en

Humans; systematic review; community; healing; practices; recovery; disasters; *Natural Disasters

