Abstract

Serving in the military can have significant impacts on the mental health of veterans and their families. Military personnel can be exposed to a range of physical stressors, psychological trauma, risky lifestyle factors, a regimented military culture, and inadequate support when transitioning out of service. This article reviews research on interventions designed to improve the mental health of Australian military veterans in order to synthesise current knowledge and identify gaps in the literature. Our scoping review followed PRISMA recommendations and comprised peer-reviewed literature published since 2000. The review demonstrates a dominance of psychologically driven research paradigms and interventions and a neglect of the importance of social factors in shaping veteran mental health. There is a wide range of interventions available; however, the literature is narrow and limited. We found little evidence that the lived experience of veterans had been harnessed in program design or delivery. We argue the need for a holistic approach that moves beyond psychological and biological understandings of health and wellbeing to incorporate social and cultural determinants. Future research could adopt a stronger multidisciplinary approach, increased socio-cultural understanding, and greater consideration of the lived experience of veterans and their families.

