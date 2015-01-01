SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jennings V, Rigolon A, Thompson J, Murray A, Henderson A, Gragg RS. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(6): e800.

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph21060800

38929046

Social cohesion is a key factor within social determinants of health and well-being. Urban green spaces can provide environments that potentially facilitate meaningful and positive social interactions that promote social cohesion, equity, human health, and well-being. However, the lack of integration of existing research on social cohesion, urban green spaces, and public health in diverse (e.g., racially and ethnically) communities limits culturally relevant strategies to address health disparities. In this manuscript, we synthesize research on the potential of urban green spaces to promote social cohesion and public health in historically excluded communities. Particularly, we explore the development of social cohesion as it relates to the social environment, built environment, leisure opportunities, green space maintenance, safety, and green gentrification. We highlight key factors and their application to meet opportunities and challenges to social and public health. A conceptual framework is presented to provide an overview and illustrate connections found in the literature.


Humans; *Public Health; Social Environment; public health; Cities; social cohesion; nature; Built Environment; diverse communities; Parks, Recreational; Social Determinants of Health; urban green space

