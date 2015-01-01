|
Citation
Baird MD, Madha ES, Arnaouti M, Cahill GL, Hewa Kodikarage SN, Harris RE, Murphy TP, Bartel MC, Rich EL, Pathirana YG, Kim E, Bain PA, Alswaiti GT, Ratnayake AS, Worlton TJ, Joseph MN. Int. J. Surg. (London, England) 2024; 110(6): 3617-3632.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38935828
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The global burden of trauma disproportionately affects low-income countries and middle-income countries (LMIC), with variability in trauma systems between countries. Military and civilian healthcare systems have a shared interest in building trauma capacity for use during peace and war. However, in LMICs it is largely unknown if and how these entities work together. Understanding the successful integration of these systems can inform partnerships that can strengthen trauma care. This scoping review aims to identify examples of military-civilian trauma systems integration and describe the methods, domains, and indicators associated with integration including barriers and facilitators.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Developing Countries; Global Health; *Wounds and Injuries/therapy; Military Health Services; Military Medicine/organization & administration