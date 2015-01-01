|
Grimaldi A, Veneziani I, Culicetto L, Quartarone A, Lo Buono V. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(12): e3437.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
38929966
Background/Objectives: Huntington's disease (HD) is an autosomal dominant genetic disorder causing progressive neurodegeneration which, aside from symptomatic therapies for controlling psychological and motor problems, currently has no effective treatment. People who receive this diagnosis often feel disoriented and lost without guidance. Furthermore, HD patients are estimated to have a two to seven times greater risk of suicide death compared to the general population. The current review investigates the complex relationship between HD and suicide, seeking to identify key risk factors influencing suicidal ideation and behaviour in affected individuals.
suicide; psychological assessment; Huntington’s disease; neuropsychiatric symptoms; rare disease