Abstract

Background/Objectives: Huntington's disease (HD) is an autosomal dominant genetic disorder causing progressive neurodegeneration which, aside from symptomatic therapies for controlling psychological and motor problems, currently has no effective treatment. People who receive this diagnosis often feel disoriented and lost without guidance. Furthermore, HD patients are estimated to have a two to seven times greater risk of suicide death compared to the general population. The current review investigates the complex relationship between HD and suicide, seeking to identify key risk factors influencing suicidal ideation and behaviour in affected individuals.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic review following the PRISMA guidelines. Studies were searched for on the PubMed, Cochrane, and Web of Science databases, and 17 articles met the inclusion criteria.



RESULTS: The findings reveal that emotional strain, neuropsychiatric symptoms, and the absence of a cure contribute to heightened suicidal tendencies in HD patients. Critical periods for suicide risk coincide with early symptomatic stages of disease or the successive phase, with the loss of independence impacting on daily functioning. Risk factors associated with HD include a depressive mood, cognitive impairments, and a history of suicide attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: From a prevention perspective, a comprehensive multidisciplinary and multidimensional approach could enhance the overall well-being of people with HD. In particular, screening for suicidal thoughts in people with HD could mitigate suicide risk.

