Abstract

BACKGROUND: Understanding the behavioral and neural underpinnings of the post-concussion recovery of working memory function is critically important for improving clinical outcomes and adequately planning return-to-activity decisions. Previous studies provided inconsistent results due to small sample sizes and the use of a mixed population of participants who were at different post-injury time points. We aimed to examine working memory recovery during the first 6 months post-concussion in adolescents.



METHODS: We used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to scan 45 concussed adolescents [CONCs] at baseline (<10 days post-concussion) and at 6 months post-concussion. Healthy control adolescents [HCs; n = 32] without a history of concussion were scanned once. During the scans, participants performed one-back and two-back working memory tasks with letters as the stimuli and angry, happy, neutral, and sad faces as distractors.



RESULTS: All affected adolescents were asymptomatic and cleared to return to activity 6 months after concussion. Working memory recovery was associated with faster and more accurate responses at 6 months vs. baseline (p-values < 0.05). It was also characterized by significant difficulty-related activation increases in the left inferior frontal gyrus (LIFG) and the left orbitofrontal cortex (LOFC) at 6 months vs. baseline. Although the activation differences between one-back and two-back were comparable between HCs and CONCs at 6 months, HCs had more pronounced activation in the LIFG than concussed adolescents.



CONCLUSIONS: Post-concussion recovery is associated with significant performance improvements in speed and accuracy, as well as the normalization of brain responses in the LIFG and LOFC during the n-back task. The observed patterns of LOFC activation might reflect compensatory strategies to distribute neural processing and reduce neural fatigue post-concussion.

Language: en