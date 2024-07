Abstract

All mental health Trusts in England were surveyed, using freedom of Information Requests, as part of an enquiry into sexual safety incidents. A response rate of 72 % was obtained.



RESULTS revealed that sexual safety incidents and mixed-sex ward breaches are both increasing. Very few Trusts are adhering to the national guidance on sexual safety standards. Only one audit of safety standards was provided with full data. The Minister of Health has ordered an enquiry by the Health Services Safety Investigation Board with findings to be reported in 12 months' time. We argue more urgent action is needed now.

Language: en