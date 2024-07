Abstract

Correction to: Journal of Public Health Policy (2024) 45:43-57 https://doi.org/10.1057/s41271-023-00464-z



The article "Assessing the health consequences of northern Ethiopian armed conflict, 2022", written by Mulugeta Wodaje Arage, Henok Kumsa, Mulu Shiferaw Asfaw, Abebe Tarekegn Kassaw, Ephrem Mebratu, Abayneh Tunta, Woldeteklehymanot Kassahun, Amanuel Adissu, Molla Yigzaw, Tilahun Hailu, and Lebeza Alemu Tenaw, was originally published online on 03 February, 2024 with Open Access under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.



After publication in volume 45, issue 1, page 43-57 the author(s) decided to cancel the Open Access. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed on 29 May, 2024 to © The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Limited 2024 with all rights reserved.

