Abstract

Exposure to violence is a critical aspect of contemporary racial inequality in the United States. While extensive research has examined variations in violent crime rates across neighborhoods, less attention has been given to understanding individuals' everyday exposure to violent crimes. This study investigates patterns of exposure to violent crimes among neighborhood residents using cell phone mobility data and violent crime reports from Chicago. The analysis reveals a positive association between the proportion of Black residents in a neighborhood and the level of exposure to violent crimes experienced by residents. Controlling for a neighborhood's level of residential disadvantage and other neighborhood characteristics did not substantially diminish the relationship between racial composition and exposure to violent crimes in everyday life. Even after controlling for violence within residents' neighborhoods, individuals residing in Black neighborhoods continue to experience significantly higher levels of violence in their day-to-day contexts compared to those living in White neighborhoods. This suggests that racial segregation in everyday exposures, rather than residential segregation, plays a central role in racial inequality in exposure to violence. Additionally, the analysis suggests that neighborhoods with more Hispanic and Asian residents are exposed to less and more violent crime, respectively, compared to neighborhoods with more White residents. However, this is only observed when not adjusting for the volume of visits points of interest receive; otherwise, the finding is reversed. This study offers valuable insights into potentially novel sources of racial disparities in exposure to violent crimes in everyday contexts, highlighting the need for further investigation.

Language: en